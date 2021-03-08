AP Source: Blake Griffin Agrees to Deal With Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says Blake Griffin has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. Griffin became a free agent Friday when the former All-Star completed a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons. He cleared waivers Sunday and was eligible to sign with any team. He decided to join All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement. Griffin is a six-time All-Star who has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds since being the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft.

