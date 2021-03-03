Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says county operated PODs will look to vaccinate more than 5,000 area residents over the next five days.

Picente says the county recently received more than five thousand new doses from the state, a combination of Pfizer, Moderna and recently approved Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Residents can visit to schedule an appointment. Picente says the county will book appointments for each location one day prior to the POD schedule. In other words, they won't be booking appointments for Sunday's POD, for examble, until Saturday:

Thursday, March 4 -

9:30 a.m. to 1:30p.m. at St Paul's Baptist Church on Leah Street in Utica

Friday, March 5 -

8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Turning Stone Event Center at the Turning Stone

Saturday, March 6 -

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the former JC Penny, Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Sunday, March 7 -

9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, drive-thru POD at Griffiss International Airport in Rome

Monday, March 8 -

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Turning Stone Event Center at Turning Stone

The county executive said approximately 200 vaccines will be available at the St Paul's POD on Friday - one he called a neighborhood POD focusing on minority residents. Picente said the full-day PODs at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino would administer approximately 2,500 first dose vaccine over the two days.

Oneida County is also coordinating a future POD, partnering with the Oneida Indian Nation and Kinney Drugs. Details haven't yet been finalized but Picente said that POD will be specifically for those 65 and older.

The county executive said county-operated PODs have administered more than 8,700 doses of the vaccine to local residents thus far.

------------------------------------