Oneida County's daily COVID-19 numbers have dipped over the last few days and are approaching a a level that hasn't seen in almost six months - shortly before the holiday 'wave' of exploding case totals.

This comes as officials announced Monday that an estimated 40% of the county's 'adult' population (those 16 and older) are now considered fully vaccinated. Data shows the hard number works out to 73,305 individuals.

Monday's report from local health officials included 16 new cases - the fewest reported in Oneida County for a single-day since November 2. Meanwhile, totals for the two previous days - 19 and 30 - mean the three-day average is just shy of 22 cases per day. That three-day average is also the lowest the county has seen in nearly six months, dating back to November 3, which the three-day average was 20.7

It's important to note, these stats are just a snapshot and measure a very narrow 72-hour window.

Since coming off the exploding wave of cases mentioned above in mid-February, Oneida County has seen see-sawing numbers over the ten-plus-weeks that seemed to be free-falling, only to quickly reverse course. After averages fell under 30, the quickly climbed back above 50. Then, back down below 25, before springing back in the mid-40s. End of March say that metric then creep to 27, again, only to hop over 40 two weeks later.

A graph showing the waves of fluctuating COVID case totals in Oneida County (via OCgov.net)

Predicting trends with COVID-19 have proved tricky, but the 40% milestone achieved by Oneida County over the weekend shows that with each day, there are fewer and fewer new hosts for to continue its spread and destruction.

County officials say they have available slots at upcoming vaccination PODs (Point of Dispensing) in Utica and Rome this week - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - and those 16 and older are welcome to book an appointment.

Those 60 and older are not required to make an appointment and are welcome to walk-in to receive a shot.

Meanwhile and local option is the New York State operated POD at SUNY Poly in Marcy, with appointments available through the NYS Department of Health website.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

READ MORE: 10 free apps to help you get fit in our new normal