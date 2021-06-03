The Madison County Health Department is holding several COV-19 vaccination clinics during the month of June.

Clinics for 18 years of age and older:

- Friday, Jun 18, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

o Madison County Health Department in Wampsville

o Vaccine: Moderna

- Friday, June 25, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM

o Northside Shopping Center in City of Oneida

o Vaccine: Moderna

Clinics for 12 years of age and older:

- Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

o Northside Shopping Center in City of Oneida

o Vaccine: Pfizer

- Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM

o Madison County Health Department in Wampsville

o Vaccine: Pfizer

Any New Yorker over the age of 12 is currently eligible to receive a vaccine. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for those aged 12 years and older.

The 2nd dose appointments for Moderna vaccines are automatically made for 28 days later at the same time as your first dose, Pfizer is 21 days later.

To make an appointment at one of Madison County’s clinics please go to the Madison County Health Department website.

Appointments for clinics are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

To find additional locations of vaccination clinics you can go to vaccinefinder.org.

Officials say if demand for vaccines increases, clinic dates and locations will be expanded.

If you have questions or need assistance booking an appointment, you can call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 366-2770.

A reminder, 12 to 17 year olds that get vaccinated in the month of June can enter for a chance to win a full-ride, four-year scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school.