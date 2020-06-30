Arrest Made In Utica Homicide

Utica Police have arrested a suspect in the June 17th shooting death of 25-year old Jamaal Jackson of Utica on the 1200 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue.

20-year old Zaharae Wright of Utica is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Wright is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration after allegedly leading police on a chase while riding an illegal mini-bike.

Police say after Wright’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

Police say additional charges are expected against Wright and more arrests are expected in Jackson’s homicide.

."