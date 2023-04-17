Arrested at The Zoo? 5 Young Men Hop Fence At Utica Zoo

Arrested at The Zoo? 5 Young Men Hop Fence At Utica Zoo

Utica Zoo trespass arrests. Via Utica, NY Police Department

It's unclear whether it was some kind of a dare or a prank, but police were called to the Utica Zoo around midnight after a group of young men hopped a security fence and gained access to the grounds.

The zoo's security cameras caught the group jumping the fence at around 11:55 on Sunday night. Arriving officers would find them trying to hid neared a fenced area. One tried to run off when officers approached but was quickly captured, police said. All five are from Syracuse and range between 18- and 20-years-old, police said.

The following were charged with third degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor under New York State law:

  • Law Reh age 18 of Syracuse
  • Pee Kah age 19 of Syracuse
  • Abdirahman Farah age 20 of Syracuse
  • Kyaw Htoo age 18 of Syracuse
  • Hourana Sow age 20 of Syracuse

What they may have been up to or why they were taking the after hours tour is unclear.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Biggest And Best Breakfast Burritos In Central New York

Who makes some of the biggest and best breakfast burritos in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York? We took suggestions off of Facebook, and in particular the 315 Menus Facebook group, and decided to highlight the top of the list. Here's where people find the biggest and best breakfast burritos:

From A to Z- Amazing Fish Fries In Central New York You Need To Try

Looking for a new place to go grab your weekly fish fry? We've got you covered. Here's just a few amazing spots we've been to in the area that we think you should try. We have it covered from A to Z.

*Disclaimer - these are not the only places to get fish fry. There are plenty of others that are just as good. You can find plenty of other recommendations on Facebook.

 

Filed Under: Utica Police, utica zoo
Categories: New York News, WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950