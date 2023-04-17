It's unclear whether it was some kind of a dare or a prank, but police were called to the Utica Zoo around midnight after a group of young men hopped a security fence and gained access to the grounds.

The zoo's security cameras caught the group jumping the fence at around 11:55 on Sunday night. Arriving officers would find them trying to hid neared a fenced area. One tried to run off when officers approached but was quickly captured, police said. All five are from Syracuse and range between 18- and 20-years-old, police said.

The following were charged with third degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor under New York State law:

Law Reh age 18 of Syracuse

Pee Kah age 19 of Syracuse

Abdirahman Farah age 20 of Syracuse

Kyaw Htoo age 18 of Syracuse

Hourana Sow age 20 of Syracuse

What they may have been up to or why they were taking the after hours tour is unclear.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

