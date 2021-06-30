Arts and Crafts Lovers, Rejoice! A New Store Is Opening For You In Destiny USA

Knitting. Sewing. Painting. Scrapbooking. Jewelry making. If any of these things or others fall on your list of favorite things to do, and you're close to Syracuse, we have some great news for you.

According to Syracuse.com, Hobby Lobby confirmed Wednesday that it has signed a lease to open a store in Destiny in 2022.

A spokesperson for the large retail chain said she had no additional information on the opening date or where in the mall the store will be located.

The chain currently has two stores in Onondaga County, one in Dewitt and one in Clay.

How excited are you for Hobby Lobby inside the largest mall in New York State? Let us know inside our station app. Not gonna lie, Hobby Lobby is a very dangerous place for me to shop, I spend a lot of money.

If you're looking for more clothing shopping options in Syracuse and Central New York, Anthropologie is now open at Destiny USA.

For those that don't know, Anthropologie is a national chain that carries women’s apparel, accessories, intimates, home decor, furniture, beauty products, wellness items and gifts. You will find this store located on the mall’s second level, across from Pottery Barn.

Anthropologie has over 200 locations total across the country, and now you can shop here locally.

According to Syracuse.com, Anthropologie comes as Destiny has been struggling with stores closing and leaving the mall. Anchor tenants Lord and Taylor, J.C. Penney and Best Buy all closed in recent months along with other smaller tenants including Lenox, Justice, the Disney Store and more.

