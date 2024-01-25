Herkimer Co. School Ranks #1 in Algebra I Regents Scores

One local school ranked at the top of the list of all New York schools ranking best scores from the 2023 Algebra I Regents exams.

Van Hornsville-Owen D. Young Central School scored 100% proficient for the 2022-23 school year. Students in New York are classified proficient Algebra I when they score level three or above on the exam. Rankings can be skewed when compared to other school rankings based on the number of students who took the exam. VH-ODY had 11 students take the exam. 20 schools in New York ranked #1.

Here's how the rest of the region ranked out of 645 school districts in New York

Rank             School                Proficiency           # of students  

#22  TOWN OF WEBB UFSD   91%  110 students took the exam

#27 ORISKANY CSD 98% 27 students took the exam

#75  NEW HARTFORD CSD  93% 252 students took the exam

#110 CLINTON CSD  91% 119 students took the exam

#149 MORRISVILLE-EATON CSD 89% 63 students took the exam 

#214  POLAND CSD  85% 41 students took the exam

#223  HOLLAND PATENT CSD 84% 126 students took the exam

#223 REMSEN CSD 84% 37 students took the exam

#238  WHITESBORO CSD  83%  250 students took the exam

 

#258  WEST CANADA VALLEY CSD   82%   82 students took the exam

#258  ADIRONDACK CSD   82%.  88 students took the exam

#309 FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER CSD  79%    52 Students took the exam

#351  CAMDEN CSD 77% 188 students took the exam

#351 WESTMORELAND CSD. 77% 66 students took the exam

#367 WATERVILLE CSD 76% 72 students took the exam

#379  HERKIMER CSD 75%  105 students took the exam

#393 SHERRILL CITY SD 74%  172 students took the exam

#393 MOUNT MARKHAM CSD   74%  95 students took the exam

#403 STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY CSD   73%   44 students took the exam 

#436 NY MILLS UFSD   71%   49 students took the exam

#464  SAUQUOIT VALLEY CSD   69%   94 students took the exam

#477  ONEIDA CITY SD   68%   151 students took the exam

#477 MADISON CSD   68%  37 students took the exam 

 

#504  DOLGEVILLE CSD   66%  76 students took the exam

#504  LITTLE FALLS CITY SD   66%  99 students took the exam

#516 BROOKFIELD CSD   65%   23 students took the exam 

 

 

 

 

#587 UTICA CITY SD   53%    1,107 students took the exam

#590 ROME CITY SD    52%   406 students took the exam

Categories: Education, New York News
