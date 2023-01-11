Assassin Bugs Can Be Deadly, Do We Need to Worry In New York?

Recently I was scrolling through TikTok videos when I saw one clip about the 10 Most Dangerous Animals on the planet. I wasn't surprised to see snakes and lions on this list but one in particular, the Assassin Bug, got me thinking. Does this thing live in New York State?

According to Science Focus, the Assassin Bug is the 5th most dangerous animal on the planet. This tiny insect is responsible for 10,000 deaths each year. To give you perspective, the scorpion is responsible for 3,300 human deaths each year.

Get our free mobile app

So, is this killer living in New York State? Yes and no. The term Assassin Bug is a blanket term used for approximately 7,000 species, some of which are potentially deadly to humans while others are not.

Photo by Steven Van Elk on Unsplash Photo by Steven Van Elk on Unsplash loading...

Here in New York State we have the North American Wheel Bug, which is part of the Assassin Bug family. If bitten by this insect (pictured above) you will most likely feel severe and intense pain but is NOT deadly to humans.

The Assassin Bug to be concerned with is the Kissing Bug because that one could kill you. According to the CDC, a kiss from this creature could transmit Chagas disease which is potentially fatal to humans. Good news is that the Kissing Bug has not been found in New York.

CDC CDC loading...

We don't typically have to worry about Assassin Bugs in the winter months but with the mild conditions we have experienced some insects, such as stink bugs, have been spotted. The North American Wheel Bug might not be far behind as they feed on stink bugs.

Watch Out For These 5 Dangerous Invasive Pests In New York State

7 Dangerous Pests In New York State Seven of the most dangerous pests in New York State,