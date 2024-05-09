If you're not getting enough sleep, it might be New York's fault.

By now, it's well known that Americans should aim to get a good night's rest every night. Medical experts say not obtaining the proper amount of sleep can result in impaired cognitive functions and mood disruptions.

Those with a chronic inability to get enough sleep can sometimes develop irreversible and serious health issues, said the National Institutes of Health.

Unfortunately, a growing number of Americans are failing to snag at least 7 hours of sleep per night, according to an alarming national survey.

But where are the most Americans attaining the least amount of sleep?

Pure CBD Now looked into just that because, as a sleep assistance company, they want to know where they should advertise most. So, they looked into all 50 states to determine the country's most sleep-deprived states.

Unfortunately for New York, we not only made the top 5 - we were in the top three.

New York was second highest sleep deprived state, just narrowly beaten by Nevada, which came in first.

Interestingly, just two other East Coast states made the list: Maryland in 6th place and Virginia in 7th place.

Here is the top 10:

Nevada New York Oregon Georgia California Maryland Virginia Illinois Washington Texas

As for how Pure CBD Now determined this list, they pulled data from Google to see which states are looking up the most sleep remedies.

The data includes 65 search terms, including; “can't sleep,” “how to fall asleep,” “how to cure insomnia,” “insomnia symptoms,” “sleeping pills,” “trouble sleeping,” and “I want to sleep by my body won't let me.”

The total volume of searches was then compared to a state's population to determine which had the highest number of residents asking for help.

New York recorded 86,533 monthly searches related to sleep issues, which amounted to 442 people per 100k residents.

Chances are you'll find the sleepiest people right here in the Mohawk Valley.

It seems New York is in a lot of trouble. The NIH stresses that a person needs about 8 hours of quality sleep per night in order to maintain their mental and physical health, quality of life, and safety.

Plus, those who suffer with sleep problems tend to gain weight - so if you're doing everything you can to shed a few pounds, the easiest thing you can do is try to get more sleep.

