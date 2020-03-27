Assemblyman Brian Miller Hospitalized At St. Luke’s With COVID-19

New York Assemblyman Brian Miller is currently hospitalized at St. Luke's as a result of being infected with COVID-19.

The 101st Assembly District representative was last in Albany participating in legislative proceedings on March 18th, but remained in Albany until March 19th. He was tested for the virus on March 20th, according to a statement from Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay.

In the statement Barclay says,

I have been informed today that Assemblyman Brian Miller has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He is currently hospitalized at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica.

Following his test on the 20th, Miller self-quarantined at his home. Now, he is being treated at St. Luke's. Barclay is encouraging anyone who may have been in contact with Miller to immediately self-isolate and take the necessary steps to prevent others from possibly being infected. He is also encouraging anyone who was in contact with Miller and is feeling symptoms to consult with their primary care physician.

Barclays says, "On behalf of the entire Assembly Minority Conference, I want to wish Brian a full and speedy recovery. Our love and support are with him and his family."