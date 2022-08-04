Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready.

One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia. In a Facebook post they let anyone planning to grab lunch or dinner Thursday that they'll be giving their staff the day off:

It's going to be a HOT one on Thursday! In light of this, we will be CLOSED all day on Thursday 8/4. Stay cool everyone!

Also partially closing will be Jimmy's Pizzeria in Troy. They will not be opening their dining room Thursday. They tell NewsChannel 13 the amount of air conditioning needed to cool the entire area just won't keep up with the heat. Still, Jimmy's says, they will be open for delivery and take-out.



The response from fans of both restaurants has been overwhelmingly positive:

Totally understandable. So nice that you care about your staff!

Love how you put the health and safety of your employees first!!! Class Act Guys!!! That’s why we love ya!

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the Capital Region. The advisory is in effect for Thursday from 11am to 8pm. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 90's, with the heat index (real feel) to be around 100 degrees. There is also talk that the actual temperature could hit 100 in Albany, which hasn't happened since 1953.

A tiny bit of relief could come during the day or late evening with the chance of thunderstorms.

Although not as hot as Thursday, Friday will be a warm one with temps again near 90.

