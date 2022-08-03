Utica Woman Arrested, Accused of Cashing Fraudulent Check Worth $13K
A Utica woman is under arrest following an investigation into an identity theft case.
The victim in the case had contacted the Utica Police Department and notified investigators that a check belonging to the victim had been, allegedly, fraudulently signed and cashed.
The check was written in an amount that was more than $13,000. The money was withdrawn from the victim's account. The manner in which the suspect came to possess the check was not released by police.
Following an investigation by the UPD's Criminal Investigations Division, police arrested Mya Colon of Utica on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Colon was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
