Utica Woman Arrested, Accused of Cashing Fraudulent Check Worth $13K

A Utica woman is under arrest following an investigation into an identity theft case.

The victim in the case had contacted the Utica Police Department and notified investigators that a check belonging to the victim had been, allegedly, fraudulently signed and cashed.

Mya Colon Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) Mya Colon Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) loading...

The check was written in an amount that was more than $13,000. The money was withdrawn from the victim's account. The manner in which the suspect came to possess the check was not released by police.

Following an investigation by the UPD's Criminal Investigations Division, police arrested Mya Colon of Utica on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Colon was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the arrest.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. [AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.