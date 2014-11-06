MIAMI (AP) — A lawyer for the University of Miami's former pitching coach says Alex Rodriguez admitted to federal investigators he used steroids.

Attorney Frank Quintero Jr. represents Lazaro Collazo in his defense of charges of conspiracy to distribute performance-enhancing drugs. Quintero has told The Associated Press that the New York Yankees third baseman confessed to steroids use, according to Drug Enforcement Administration documents provided by the government to lawyers in the case.

Rodriguez has denied using steroids supplied by the Coral Gables clinic Biogenesis of America and its owner, Anthony Bosch. The Miami Herald first reported Rodriguez admitted the steroids use in a January interview with DEA agents and prosecutors.

A spokesman for Rodriguez didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Story by: The Associated Press)