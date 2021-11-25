Australia Sending Troops to Solomon Islands as Unrest Grows

By DAVID RISING and ROD McGUIRK, The Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says it is sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare declared the lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital, Honiara, demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues.

The government says the protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched-roof of a nearby building.

They also set fire to a police station and other buildings. The first contingent left Australia on Thursday.

The Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week These are the top ten most-watched movies on Netflix in the U.S. for the week of November 21, 2021.

The Best Movies To Watch With Your Family Over Thanksgiving on Netflix Home for the holidays? Need something to watch? Here are our Turkey Day recommendations for the whole family.

Famous Film and TV Shows That Were Rejected By Executives These acclaimed series and movies were all turned down by numerous studio and network executives before they finally made it to the screen.