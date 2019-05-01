Babe Ruth’s Granddaughter Coming to Ilion on Saturday

The granddaughter of legendary baseball great George Herman "Babe" Ruth will be in Ilion this Saturday as the guest speaker at a fundraiser banquet to raise money for the Herkimer County Historical Society.

Linda Ruth Tosetti travels the nation speaking to baseball enthusiasts and says people are still intrigued by the legend who's arguably considered the greatest baseball player who ever lived. Tosetti, who never met her grandfather, told WIBX's Keeler Show that she shares stories passed down from her family, as well as friends. She said that while Ruth was known for his baseball accomplishments, many people knew him as a caring person who performed "several acts of kindness every day."

The event will be held at Francesca's Banquet Hall at 144 E. Main Street in Ilion beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 with a meet and greet. Tosetti will give the keynote speech along with dinner beginning at 6 p.m.. Jason Powles of WKTV will emcee the event. Call the Historical Society for tickets at 315-866-6413 or visit their website at www.herkimercountyhistory.org.

Babe Ruth began his career with the Boston Red Sox in 1914 and was later traded to the New York Yankees in 1920 where he remained until 1934. He played his final year with the Boston Braves in 1935. He held the record for most home runs, 714, until that record was broken by Hank Aaron on April 8, 1974. He finished his career with a .342 batting average, 2,873 hits and as a pitcher, an ERA OF 2.28 with a record of 94-46.

source Wikipedia