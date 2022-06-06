Baby Walkers Could Soon Be Banned in New York State
Baby walkers may soon be banned in New York state.
A new bill, sponsored by Senator Kevin Thomas would prohibit the sale of infant walkers and restrict their use in certain settings.
No childcare facility or place of public accommodation may use or have on its premises any infant walker unless a medical professional has determined that the use of one is medically necessary for a particular child.
The Office of Children and Family Services would be required to notify child care facilities of the ban on infant walker use if the bill is passed and signed by the Governor. Failure to comply would result in a fine of up to $500 for each offense.
American Academy of Pediatrics Recommends Ban
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has also recommended banning the sale of infant walkers in New York State. A recent study published in the Pediatrics Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics found that even though there has been a decline in injuries safety standards regulations went into effect on infant walkers in 2010, the risk remains.
Ninety percent of the estimated 230,676 children injured from 1994 through 2014 had injuries that involved the head and neck.
Stationary Units
Senator Thomas says the risk is preventable. " Infants can play in stationary play units that have grown in popularity over the years. Banning the sale of infant walkers will also send a warning message to those who already own infant walkers."
Canada Ban
There is already a ban on infant walkers in Canada and Senator Thomas is hoping New York follows suit.
The bill is currently in the Senate Rules Committee.