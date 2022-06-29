Party’s Over! Temporary Airbnb Ban is Now Permanent

The party's over. Airbnb is cracking down, making its temporary ban on parties permanent.

A temporary ban on all parties and events was implemented in August 2020 and was to be “until further notice.”

When the pandemic hit, as many bars and clubs closed or restricted their occupancy, we began to see some people taking partying behavior to rented homes, including through Airbnb. This was concerning to us due to both the disruptive nature of unauthorized parties and the risk of such gatherings spreading the virus.

Ban is Working

The ban has been working. Airbnb Hosts saw a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports. The ban was also well received by Host communities, community leaders, and elected officials. "The temporary ban has proved effective, and we are officially codifying the ban as our policy."

Disruptive parties and events will continue to be prohibited, including open-invite gatherings. “Party house” properties will continue to be strictly prohibited as well.

Capacity Cap Removed

A 16-person occupancy cap was announced last summer, which was prompted primarily by COVID-19 concerns around large gatherings before vaccines were approved and administered. "Based on feedback from a number of Hosts who have listings that can house above 16 people comfortably, we will remove this cap in the coming months."

Consequences

Anyone caught violating the party ban will face consequences, varying from account suspension to full removal from the platform.

More than 6,600 guests were suspended from Airbnb for attempting to violate our party ban last year alone.

Tour One Of The Most Expensive AirBnB's in New York State If you have a lot of people looking to stay a night Seneca Falls, this could be the spot for you. That is if you can afford the one nights stay!

Seashells By The...Forest? This Stylistic Airbnb is Bursting With Magic Ever wanted to live in a seashell? Now you can! Mermaids aren't included, sorry for the inconvenience.