Back-to-Back 2 Death Weekends In Oneida County

Over the holiday weekend Oneida County added 41 new COVID-19 positive cases to their overall total, bringing it to 876.

Tragically two more Oneida County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, 1 of which passed away at a nursing home.

38 people remain hospitalized with 35 inside the county and 3 outside the county.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente also announced the loosening of restrictions and reopening of county campgrounds. Per Governor Cuomo's order Sunday campgrounds are allowed to open today. Picente says, "For those campgrounds that are not yet permitted for the year, the Oneida County Health Department will begin to expedite that process on May 26, 2020."

The Oneida County Public Health Department also added to the already long list of public exposures,

5/18/20

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 4535 Commercial Dr, New Hartford

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/3/20

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. -12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi New Hartford

Address of exposure: 8432 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/3/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St, Utica

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/1/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/4/20

For all Oneida County COVID-19 details you can visit their interactive dashboard at ocgov.net.