Back To School with Click On Supplies

Nominate a Teacher on this station's website for a chance to win a $500 gift card and pizza party from Click On Supplies. Just in time for Back to School! The winning teacher will be chosen at the end of this month.

What You Can Win

Three winners will receive each, a $500 gift card and a pizza party from Click On Supplies. Just in time for Back to School!

Enjoy free shipping (with no minimum purchase)

Click on Supplies has more than 45,000 products

Office Office Furniture Technology Food Service Equipment Janitorial products School Supplies

You will find thousands of Skilcraft products on ClickOn, which are manufactured through the AbilityOne program, a program that provides employment for people who are blind.

How to Play

Want to get in on this fantastic prize? Just simply nominate your favorite teacher, teacher assistant, or even yourself, and explain a little bit about why this educator deserves to win! Good luck, we will be picking three winners.

*Promotion ends August 31, 2023.

ClickOn is a subsidiary of CABVI, so all proceeds are used to support employment opportunities, programs, and services for those who are blind or visually impaired right in the Mohawk Valley.