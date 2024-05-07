Three &#8220;Urban Havens&#8221; in New York Named &#8220;Most Idyllic&#8221; in America

Three “Urban Havens” in New York Named “Most Idyllic” in America

Sometimes even those who love the city life get tired of the concrete jungle.

A new phenomenon is happening now that an increasing number of Americans are migrating to big cities. Despite enjoying an active nightlife and shorter commutes, more people are seeking out the least city-like areas to call home.

Luckily, there are some havens nestled within America's sprawling metropolises that give residents a feel like they are living in the country. These attractive places can range from pockets of suburban-like neighborhoods to historic communities that cannot be further developed.

They are called "urban havens" and Americans choosing to live in the city are actively competing to move into such areas that provide a small town feel.

Read More: One of America's Best Small Towns to Visit Is in Upstate NY

Apparently, these people want their cake and to eat it, too.

A new study found the most highly-sought after havens in the country.  EasyCoops.com polled city dwellers to find out which are the most desireable in the nation.

New York made a strong showing with 3 of these so-called havens making the cut.

Coming in 48th place was Elmwood Village in Buffalo.

Said the study:

Elmwood Village is recognized for its vibrant arts scene, eclectic shops, and historic homes. This neighborhood is highly walkable and community-oriented, with a bustling commercial district and a calendar full of local events and festivals. It's a hub for culture and creativity within Buffalo, attracting residents of all ages.

Further up the list was Brooklyn Heights in New York City, which finished in 37th place. The study said the hidden gem "offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, historic brownstone homes, and tree-lined streets."

The neighborhood also comes with a waterfront promenade that allows residents "ample outdoor space and recreational opportunities."

Finally, coming in as the best urban haven in the state as Hudson, in Columbia County.

The survey raved:

Hudson has become a haven for artists, creatives, and New Yorkers looking for a retreat from the city. Known for its impressive architecture, antique shops, art galleries, and a burgeoning food scene, Hudson offers a small-town feel with cosmopolitan amenities, set against the beautiful backdrop of the Hudson River.

Of those polled, most city dwellers said they most valued an urban haven's " tranquil surroundings and natural landscapes."  However, a smaller portion of residents agreed the best part about these undeveloped city areas help them slow down and de-stress.

Do you agree that these are some of the best "urban havens" New York has to offer? Let us know on the station app!

