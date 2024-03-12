State Police: Upstate NY Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

New York State Police have arrested an Oneida man on third degree burglary charges, which is a Class D felony.

Troopers say, 33-year-old Geoffrey J. Kaulback, of Oneida, NY, was arrested on charges of Burglary 3rd degree, a class "D" felony, and Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, a class "E" felony.

On February 21, 2024, at about 1:25 a.m., Troopers responded to a local storage unit in Verona, NY, conducting property checks due to the uptick in crimes. During the property check, patrol units observed Kaulback at the location in possession of tools with numerous locks on the property broken and multiple units open. The investigation discovered that Kaulback was currently committing a burglary and had been at these storage units in the past, attempting the same crime. Kaulback was positively identified in relation to past crimes, Troopers say.

Kaulback was arrested and transported to State Police in Oneida for processing. He was then transported to Oneida County Jail for arraignment, and was later released.



Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any additional information about Kaulbach, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

