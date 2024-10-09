This Chilling Story Makes You Think Twice About Security While Sleeping

When you're home and in bed sleeping, you probably feel like you're in the one place you absolutely know you're safe and secure. A recent incident out of the Syracuse area will make you really think twice about how secure you feel.

A Central New York couple was sound asleep in their bed at around 5 a.m. on Monday, when Ondraya Kunai just happened to open her eyes before her alarm went off for work. What she saw, according to Syracuse.com, was absolutely shocking. A man was standing over her as her boyfriend and 4-year-old daughter slept next to her. Kunai said the man was holding the lid to a toilet tank which he had taken from her bathroom. He looked like he was about to kill them, she said.

According to reports, Kunai screamed and a fight broke out between the family and the intruder. Kunai's boyfriend, Steven Martin fought the man room to room throughout the house and at one point, he was struck in the head with the toilet lid, fracturing his skull.

Eventually, the intruder fled from the scene and Kunai called police for help. Martin was taken to Upstate Medical Center where he was treated for a fractured skull. A Go Fund Me page has been created to assist Martin while he's out of work recovering.

The intruder, 33-year-old Raysean Broadwater, was found by police and later arrested. He had previously broken into another home in the area earlier in the night, and assaulted a 14-year-old boy, before he fled the scene. Broadwater has done two stints in state prison for burglary and was freed on parole in April of 2023.

Cases like these are relatively rare in the area, but all it takes is one incident to affect an unsuspecting resident as they step.

Here is a list of home security service providers in the Utica-Rome, New York area, along with their contact numbers:

1. Adirondack Cabling & Security Systems

◦Phone: (315) 732-5828

◦Services: Security systems, surveillance cameras, and cabling solutions.

2. Allied Alarm Services

◦Phone: (315) 732-8700

◦Services: Fire alarms, security systems, and monitoring services.

3. White's One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

◦Phone: (315) 736-4931

◦Services: HVAC, home automation, and security systems.

4. Eastern Security Systems Inc.

◦Phone: (315) 866-1000

◦Services: Alarm monitoring, security systems, and fire alarms.

5. ADT Security Services

◦Phone: (315) 422-1181

◦Services: Home security systems, cameras, and 24/7 monitoring.

6. Securitas Security Services

◦Phone: (315) 797-7748

◦Services: Security solutions, mobile patrols, and alarm monitoring.

7. Total Security

◦Phone: (315) 768-7473

◦Services: Commercial and residential security systems, surveillance, and fire alarms.

You can contact these services for more details on their offerings and pricing specific to your needs.

