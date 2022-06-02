What Made Two-Time DSGO Winner Bart Bryant So Unique

I learned some sad news on Wednesday, June 1st when I heard that two-time DICK'S Sporting Goods Open winner, Brad Bryant had died at the age of 59. He was killed when a pickup slammed into his SUV.

Get our free mobile app

Bryant had stopped after construction workers halted traffic and the driver of the pickup behind him didn't stop. His wife suffered minor injuries and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Bryant won the DSG Open in 2013 and 2018 and I had the chance to meet him in 2019. As the defending champ, he was in town to promote the upcoming event at En-Joie Golf Course. During the press conference, he talked about his career and life both on and off the golf course.

What You Might Not Know About PGA Golfer Bart Bryant

I only had a few moments to talk with Bryant and was impressed by him and his story. His career got off to a slow start and he almost quit the tour after suffering a shoulder injury but he didn't stop trying.

Finally, at the age of 41, his career started to take off when he won the Valero Texas Open over Hunter Mahan in 2004. It was his first win and he was the oldest first-time winner on the TOUR in nine years.

As good as that was, 2005 was a career year for Bryant when he defeated two World Golf Hall of Famers. He defeated Fred Couples to win the Memorial Tournament and was handed the trophy by Jack Nicklaus.

Bart Bryant's Biggest PGA Tour Win

His biggest win would come later that year when he won the TOUR championship. The win was impressive but who he defeated was what made it all the better. Bryant defeated Tiger Woods by six strokes.

Tiger had won two majors that year and was in his prime. Bryant handed him the largest loss as a runner-up in any tournament and collected the biggest paycheck of his career. That is awesome but what makes this a great story is when he did it.

On the PGA tour, your career begins in your early 20's, takes off in your mid-20's and peaks in your 30's. By the time, you reach your 40's, you hope to hang on and make it to the PGA Tour Champions when you turn 50.

Bryant's career took off when he turned 41 and he beat the best golfer in the world IN HIS PRIME and ended up with 3 PGA Tour wins. When I had a chance to hear Bryant speak, it was about perseverance and not giving up on what you believe in and I'm glad that I had the chance to hear it.

Bryant is survived by his wife Donna, his two daughters, stepchildren, and his brother, Brad. His first wife, Cathy passed in 2017. Bart will be missed and as great as he was on the golf course, he seemed like an even better person off the course.

RIP Bart.

Below, take a look at some pictures of Bart Bryant when he played at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, NY.

Two-Time Dick's Sporting Goods Open Bart Bryant Through The Years The PGA Tour announced on June 1, 2022 that two-time Dick's Sporting Goods Open champion Bart Bryant sadly passed away in a car crash at the age of 59. Take a look at some of his DSGO highlights from over the years.

FORE!: Take At Look At The 8 Most Interesting Golfers At The Dick's Sporting Goods Open