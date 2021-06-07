We've reached that point in the season where record breaking temperatures have officially hit Central New York. Lucky us.

The Farmer's Almanac predicted a hotter than normal summer with the hottest periods in mid- to late July, and early August. It looks like we won't get a break from the heat until sometime in mid-August.

Get our free mobile app

If your kids won't stop complaining about how hot they are, and you're looking for a way to help them beat the heat while having some fun, check out these splash pads! Some are open, some won't be opening until later this summer (but you can plan your trip now!)

Check It Out: 6 Splash Pads in Central New York to Enjoy This Summer Water you waiting for? If you're looking to cool down this summer, visit one of these Splash Pads!

[PLEASE NOTE: Some of these are not open for the season, but will be later in the summer.]

Relish The Good Times With These Upstate New York Hot Dogs Be a real weiner.....we mean winner, and check out these places: