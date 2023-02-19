Beautifully Decorated Restaurant With Cinderella Theme, Daytrip From Albany

Welcome to Cava, America's most holiday decorated restaurant and we aren't just talking about the Christmas season! Here's a preview of how the restaurant will look until March 27th!

In recent months Cava has pulled out the stops when it comes to creating a fantasy dining experience, worth the daytrip from the Capital Region. Designers have transformed the Italian fine dining restaurant into a scene from the movie Frozen, Polar Express and even a 'Wizzarding World'. Here's what they have on display this winter.

Cava Fine Dining Italian is right next door to New York State at 1615 West St. Southington Connecticut. The restaurant features 4 dining areas, each with their own theme. Designs are never repeated for a truly unique experience. Check out the Cinderella dining room.

As you can see by the detail, thousands of hours of decorating goes into each season and each design. For example, the Christmas 2021 display featured 70,000 feet of Swarovski Crystals, a record breaking 250,000 lights, over 70 Christmas Trees and more than 40,000 ornaments on display!

In addition to the Cinderella inspired dining room, Cava has a Jungle Book inspired dining room. I loved Bugaboo Creek but they were armatures compared to what you will see at Cava.

Cava has been decorating with meticulous detail since 2008. This is a "must see" destination and so close to the Albany area. Check out these pictures but the real magic is to see the place in person.

Are you ready to see a restaurant like none you have ever seen before? Before you go, make your reservation HERE or call 860-628-2282. Now, let's explore even further.

