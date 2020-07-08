Are you wondering what to cook for dinner tonight? The New York Beef Council has added the perfect recipe for hot sun in the summertime. The recipe is for Grilled Steak and Fresh Mozzarella Flat Bread.

If you're looking for something quick, this is it taking only 25 minutes to prepare. The recipe feeds four and will satisfy even the fussiest diner.

The dish features grilled steak cooked to perfection, delicious fresh mozzarella and flat bread.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients: 1 to 1-1/4 pounds beef Top Sirloin Filets, cut 1 inch thick, tied

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon pepper

2 cups packed fresh baby spinach

1/4 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/2 inch pieces (3/4 cup)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1-1/2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

4 naan breads (Indian flatbread) or pita breads

Directions:

Press lemon pepper evenly onto beef Top Sirloin Filets. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 12 to 17 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine spinach, cheese and basil in large bowl. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar; toss to coat and set aside.

Remove steak from grill and let stand 5 minutes. Place naan on grill; grill, covered, 1 to 3 minutes or until lightly browned, turning once.

Carve steaks into slices. Top naan evenly with spinach mixture and steak slices.

Try this dish and be sure to let us know if you enjoyed it.

Beef, it is what's for dinner.