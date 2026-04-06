Person Struck and Killed By CSX Cargo Train in Utica

Emergency crews responded Sunday night after a person was struck and killed by a train along the CSX rail line in West Utica.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., Utica Police and Utica Fire units were dispatched to the railroad tracks off Whitesboro Street near Handshake City for a report of a train striking an individual. Upon arrival, authorities confirmed the person had been hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Utica Police say the investigation is ongoing in coordination with CSX Railroad. Officials have not released the identity of the victim, and no additional details were immediately available.

Incidents involving pedestrians and trains are a persistent safety concern nationwide. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, hundreds of people are killed each year while walking on or near railroad tracks, with recent data showing more than 700 trespass-related deaths annually in the U.S. In 2025 alone, there were 789 fatalities and more than 1,300 total incidents involving people on railroad property.

Authorities stress that walking on railroad tracks is illegal in most cases, as the tracks and surrounding right-of-way are considered private property. Trespassing accounts for the majority of rail-related deaths, and officials warn that trains cannot stop quickly or swerve to avoid people on the tracks.

Federal data also indicates that a portion of these incidents are intentional, with roughly 200 deaths per year classified as suicides involving trains.

Police say more information will be released if necessary as the investigation continues.

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