Belfast Central School Teacher Arrested

Belfast Central School District Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teacher at Belfast Central School is facing multiple charges for alleged forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a written release from New York State Police 33-year-old Alex T. Minnick was arrested earlier today.  Minnick lives in Retsof, New York.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) received a complaint from an individual in the Allegany County Town of Belfast about a possible incident of inappropriate touching.  State Police say that, “(f)urther investigation revealed that Minnick, a teacher at Belfast Central School, inappropriately touched and made comments while in a professional capacity.”

Minnick was released pending a future court appearance.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police.  The reader is reminded that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.  No additional updates from police are available at this time.]

17 Places Impossible to Pronounce Unless You Live in Upstate NY

Here is a list of what many would consider 17 of the most mispronounced places in the Capital Region.

10 Famous Movies That Led To Major Lawsuits

Every Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Filed Under: child endangerment
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top