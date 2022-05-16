One man is hospitalized and another in jail after a fight that broke out at a gas station.

Troopers were called to the Speedway Gas Station in Palmyra, New York at approximately 9:29pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 for a report of an assault.

Police say an argument had started between two men over the fact that one of them, 32-year-old Martin Hillenbrand, had allegedly left two young children unattended in his vehicle. The children were three and ten years old. The man arguing with Hillenbrand is identified only as a 17-year-old .

At one point, according to a written release from the New York State Police, the argument became physical "and the 17-year-old struck Hillenbrand in the face and the two went to the floor. Hillenbrand then produced a folding knife and stabbed the 17-year-old in the thigh and abdomen."

People who were with the 17-year-old drive him to a home. They called 911 and he was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.

Hillenbrand was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault in the 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Rupert Murdoch's Two NYC Condos On Sale For $78 Million Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison condominium in New York City's Flatiron District for $78 Million. You can buy the penthouse for $62 Million and the residence below for $16 million, or you can buy them both.

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.

Celebrities Who Couldn’t Convincingly Play Themselves Onscreen The very famous people struggled to play fictional versions of themselves in movies. Apparently, that is not as easy to do as it looks.