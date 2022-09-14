Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s

Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not.

How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."

Credit - Tony DeMatteo Credit - Tony DeMatteo loading...

Pirate Ships in Ripley's

DeMatteo sent some pictures and information on his elaborate display but didn't hear anything from Ripley's for almost a year. "I feel completely honored and still blown away that my Halloween display was featured in a double-page article in their newest book. There probably aren't many higher honors as far as I'm concerned."

DeMatteo is humbled to be among so many talented people from around the world. "You know that book will be around forever. And I know there are people who do really great things including spectacular Christmas and Halloween displays so to be chosen I'm just so grateful."

Credit - Pat Kirk via Tony DeMatteo Credit - Pat Kirk via Tony DeMatteo loading...

You can check it out when Ripley's Believe it or Not! Escape the Ordinary hits stores on September 20.

Every turn of the page reveals all-new and all-true stories from around the globe. Filled with stunning photography and engaging content, including interviews and reader submissions.

2022 Halloween Display

What does 2022 have in store? DeMatteo says he's already started working on the display that will include pirates but with a twist this Halloween. "It will be Port Royal, a pirate trading town, with a trading post, a saloon, a gold and treasure reserve, all protected by a fortress armed with cannons and a jail cell for marauders."

Credit - Tony DeMatteo Credit - Tony DeMatteo loading...

Halloween on Ambush

The pirate ship will be back too. "The black pearl will be just offshore so you can imagine there may be a surprise attack on the port in an effort to steal the gold."

The incredibly massive build will be all worth it when it's complete. "Once it's built there's an incredible electronics show that includes lights, fog, fire, maybe co2, all synchronized to a music soundtrack that I have spent months putting together. It's more work than anybody should do, ever," DeMatteo joked.

Several Rochester charities have benefitted from DeMatteo's hard work. Food and thousands of dollars collected are distributed to organizations around the area every year.

You can follow the progress at HalloweenonAmbush.com and check out how much work actually goes into creating such an elaborate display each year.

