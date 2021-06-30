If you're planning to hit the road for the July 4th holiday, you won't be alone. Nearly 50 million Americans will be traveling for Independence Day this year. So when's the best time to take off?

More than 90% of holiday travel will be by car, despite the highest gas prices in seven years. 43.6 million Americans will be driving, the highest number on record for July 4th, according to AAA.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel.

The number of travelers on the road isn't the only record number for the Independence Day holiday. Drivers will be paying more at the pumps too. Gas prices are the highest they've been in 7 years with the national average above $3 a gallon.

“Higher gas prices won’t deter road trippers this summer,” said Jeanette C. McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Though prices will remain above $3 a gallon, travelers are likely to look for more free activities or eat out less, but still take their vacations as planned.”

If you are taking a much-needed summer break, here are the best and worst times to hit the road for the holiday weekend according to Inrix.

Thursday, July 1

Worst Time: 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Best Time: After 7:00 PM

Friday, July 2

Worst Time: 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Best Time: Before 12:00 PM

Saturday, July 3

Worst Time: 11:00AM – 1:00 PM

Best Time: After 2 PM

Monday, July 5

Worst Time: 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Best Time: Before 1 PM

