Where’s The Top Lake Town in the Country? It’s Here in Upstate NY

If you're saving up your money for your dream lake front property, the best place in the country to live isn't too far from home.

There are so many places in the world that make for the most ideal places to live. A popular favorite among travelers, tourists and potential homebuyers are lake towns. Who wouldn't want to wake up to a breathtaking lake view every morning?

ehrlif ehrlif loading...

Evolve has released a recent study, ranking the 12 Best Places To Buy a Lake House in 2023. With over 480,000 lakes to judge in the United States, they wanted to help potential or dream homebuyers narrow down their search.

Of the Top 12 that made the list, one of them came from Upstate New York. Not only is our state getting recognized, but it came out at #1 on the list.

Credit - Zillow Credit - Zillow loading...

1. Saranac Lake, NY

Can you believe it? With so many beautiful lake towns in New York State, it's no surprise that Saranac Lake would make the list. Located just 10 miles from Lake Placid, there are so many options for family entertainment and stunning scenery at any time of the year.

Not only was every lake town judged on their beauty, but also by their Median Rental Revenue, Listing Price, and Cap Rate. Saranac Lake came back with the following numbers:

Median Rental Revenue - $25,294

Median Listing Price - $250,190

Example Cap Rate - 7.1%

Credit - Zillow Credit - Zillow loading...

Evolve's Real Estate Services Team also mentioned that you don't need a property on the waterfront to enjoy Saranac Lake. They said, "the lake town feel is present throughout this quaint area", making this an ideal for anyone to rent or buy a home.

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace Over the Years Take a look back at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace over the last few years.

Volunteers Build Famous Saranac Lake Ice Palace 100 volunteers have started building the famous Ice Palace for the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival running February 3-14, 2022.

Stunning Private Island in Saranac Lake, New York The one-of-a-kind glamping island in New York includes a lean-to, a tree house, a log cabin, and a lodge for a total of 21 guests to sleep in luxurious comfort. You can book a stay at the island here at GlampingHub.com.