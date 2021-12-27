MISSING PERSON: 80-Year-Old Beverly Lerch of Bradford County, Pennsylvania

12/27/2021 UPDATE --- Police say that Beverly Lerch of Bradford County has been located and is safe.

Original story:

Motorists and the public are being asked to keep an eye out for a missing Bradford County, Pennsylvania woman who is considered an endangered person.

The missing woman is 80-year-old Beverly Lerch. Lerch was last seen wearing a black nightgown and black and tan striped jacket. Lerch stands at five feet, two inches and weighs 200 pounds. Lerch is described as a white female who has straight gray hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Lerch is driving a 2018 red Lincoln MKC SUV with Maryland tags that read "1E4133." Police believe that Lerch may be confused and that she is at special risk of harm or injury.

Pennsylvania State Police say that Lerch was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in the 300 block of North 4th Street in Towanda.

If you've seen Lerch, you are asked to reach out to the Towanda Borough Police Department right away by calling 570-265-2522 or 911.

