Waiting for the school bus in the morning: a tradition that spans generations.

The vast majority of people in this country can relate to the plight of the school bus rider. Every morning that you would wake up for school, you knew that you had a finite amount of time to get ready, eat breakfast, and be outside at your post and ready for your ride. That bus was on its way, and it was going to leave for school whether you were aboard or not.

In recent years, school districts have seen an increase in reckless driving around school buses, as well as in school zones, and one Capital Region district is doing something about it.

South Colonie Central School District Introduces New Bus Camera Technology

According to a story done by WNYT Channel 13 in Albany on Wednesday evening, the South Colonie Central School District has announced they will be implementing new camera technology on their school buses, with the ultimate goal of creating a more safe environment for students and drivers alike.

Each bus will be equipped with a camera, which will monitor the driving traffic around the side of the bus. If a car chooses to pass a bus while the red stop sign is extended, the driver will be sent a ticket, and will have to pay whatever fine is attached.

The cameras have already been placed on buses, and the article states that they are officially functional as of today, Thursday, September 22nd.

If a school district has the financial capability, then this decision feels like a no-brainer to me. Yes, if you're running late for work in the morning, stopping for a school bus is undoubtedly an inconvenience. We've all been stuck behind the bright yellow backside of a bus at one point or another, so I understand that.

That being said, because of the size of an average school bus, it's nearly impossible for the average driver to see what's happening on the other side of it. You never know when a student could be about to cross the street, and if an impatient driver doesn't follow the instruction of the stop sign, a disaster can ensue.

Also, let's be real with one another: in 2022, the more that we can do to make schools safer for students and staff in general, the better.

I loved taking the bus as a kid growing up in Connecticut, so I am all-for making that experience as safe and enjoyable for this generation of students as possible.

