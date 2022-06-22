Bottoms Up! Country Duo Bringing Happy Hour to New York State Fair

More country is being added to the New York State fair, times two. A country duo will be part of the entertainment on the Chevy Court stage this summer.

Big & Rich are inviting New Yorkers to raise a glass when they bring their “Peace, Love and Happy Hour” tour to the New York State Fair. The duo will play at the Chevy Court stage at 6 PM on Tuesday, August 30.

Cowboy Troy Too

Cowboy Troy, a country rapper who likes to 'play chicken with the train,' and has collaborated with Big & Rich on many of their biggest hits, will join the duo as a featured artist during the show.

This is the third time Big & Rich has made an appearance at the New York State fiar.

“Big & Rich live up to their name by bringing big hits and rich, high-energy performances,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “They love to have a good time, and so do fairgoers. Year after year, we hear from Fair fans that the concerts are one of their favorite parts about their visit, and how they’re so impressed with the star-studded names our fair attracts. We are thrilled to maintain that standard by bringing back this powerhouse duo.”

Riley Green at NYS Fair

Riley Green will make his debut at the fair on Thursday, September 1. He'll perform his hits “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and "There Was This Girl when he takes the Chevy Park stage at 8 PM.

Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “We’ve brought many up-and-coming artists to the Fair and I believe Riley Green is going to show people why he’s so well regarded by country music fans.”

Niko Moon

Niko Moon will also make his New York State Fair debut on Friday, August 26 at 6 PM on the Chevy Court stage. His song, “Good Time,” hit number 1 on the Billboard country music charts and spent nearly half of 2021 on the top 40 pop music charts.

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen was the first country act to be announced for the 2022 fair. Although it's Moon's first trip to the NYS Fair, it's a return trip for Allen who performed in 2019.

When Jimmie Allen performed at the Great New York State Fair in 2019, he was hailed as a star on the rise. Now, currently GRAMMY Award-nominated for Best New Artist and NAACP Image Award-nominated for Outstanding New Artist after being named the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year in 2021, it’s clear Jimmie Allen’s star has risen and shows no sign of slowing down.

Allen takes the Chevy Court stage at 6 PM on opening day, Wednesday, August 24. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Chevy Court Concerts

Jimmie Allen, 6 PM August 24, Chevy Court stage

Niko Moon, 6 PM August 26, Chevy Court stage

Tesla, 6 PM August 27, Chevy Court stage

Big & Rich, 6 PM August 30, Chevy Court stage

Tai Verges, 1 PM September 2, Chevy Court stage

Gin Blossoms, 6 PM September 2, Chevy Court stage

Night Ranger, 4 PM September 5, Chevy Court stage

Chevy Park Concerts

Chevelle, 8 PM August 24, Chevy Park stage

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 PM August 25, Chevy Park stage

TLC, 8 PM August 26, Chevy Park stage

Foreigner, 8 PM August 28, Chevy Park stage

Boyz II Men, 8 PM August 29, Chevy Park stage

Nelly, 8 PM August 31, Chevy Park stage

Riley Green, 8 PM September 1, Chevy Park stage

24KGoldn, 8 PM September 2, Chevy Park stage

COIN, 2 PM September 3, Chevy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys, 8 PM September 3, Chevy Park stage

City Girls, 8 PM September 4, Chevy Park stage

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

The New York State Fair runs from August 24 to September 5, 2022. Get all the details including how to become a vendor at NYSFair.ny.gov.

