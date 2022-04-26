Biggest Gun Show In New York State Returns To CNY

Attention all gun lovers, collectors, and experts. Don't miss out on the biggest gun show New York State has to offer, right here in CNY.

The next gun show is scheduled for September 17, 9am-5:00pm and September 18, 9am-3:00pm.

New York State Exposition Center in the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse NY Governor's Office loading...

The event brings together gun collectors from across the United States, with over 1,000 exhibits to see on display.

Gun enthusiasts will be able to peruse a wide variety of collectible firearms. Some of these exhibits will include:

Pre-Revolutionary war guns/artifacts

U.S. Military guns

Revolvers

Muskets

Double Barrel Shotguns

Weapons from Remington, Smith & Wesson, Sharp, Springfield, and Winchester.

master disassemble repair and clean the auto assault rifle gun loading...

Even those who aren't as interested in the guns can enjoy the other displays at the show. There will be swords, bowie knives, targets, powders horns, books, and art to check out as well.

Saturday, September 17th - 9:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, September 18th - 9:00am-3:00pm

General admission to the event is $8.00 and only $6.00 for Seniors. Children 12 and under get in for free with a paying adult.

Mature gun shop merchant with rifle aiming IPGGutenbergUKLtd loading...

When it comes to buying items at the show, expect to do so with cash. Prices also aren't set in stone with sellers. Feel free to haggle or barter to walk out with the best deal possible.

11 New York Cities With The Most Violent Gun Crimes

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York, 3 in CNY 3 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York.

Lock 24 Transformed into Angry Smokehouse Restaurant in CNY The old Lock 24 restaurant is being transformed into the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville, New York