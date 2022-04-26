Biggest Gun Show In New York State Returns To CNY
Attention all gun lovers, collectors, and experts. Don't miss out on the biggest gun show New York State has to offer, right here in CNY.
The next gun show is scheduled for September 17, 9am-5:00pm and September 18, 9am-3:00pm.
The event brings together gun collectors from across the United States, with over 1,000 exhibits to see on display.
Gun enthusiasts will be able to peruse a wide variety of collectible firearms. Some of these exhibits will include:
- Pre-Revolutionary war guns/artifacts
- U.S. Military guns
- Revolvers
- Muskets
- Double Barrel Shotguns
- Weapons from Remington, Smith & Wesson, Sharp, Springfield, and Winchester.
Even those who aren't as interested in the guns can enjoy the other displays at the show. There will be swords, bowie knives, targets, powders horns, books, and art to check out as well.
General admission to the event is $8.00 and only $6.00 for Seniors. Children 12 and under get in for free with a paying adult.
When it comes to buying items at the show, expect to do so with cash. Prices also aren't set in stone with sellers. Feel free to haggle or barter to walk out with the best deal possible.