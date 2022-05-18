See which food trucks reign supreme in Central New York.

Over 50 Food Trucks Competed

Chef preparing tacos alexsalcedo loading...

Did you happen to be one of the thousands who attended the Food Truck Battle this past Saturday at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse? If so, no matter where you picked to eat, you got some really delicious food. But which of those food trucks took home a W in the win-loss column?

Stiff Competition

513887051 Artistan loading...

With that many competitors, and only 4 winners being crowned, a food truck needed to stand out.

The Winners

Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook loading...

Not only did they receive an announcement and get to walk on stage, these ladies also took home a championship belt as a trophy for their winning food truck.

When it came down to voting, there were two categories, savory and novelty. Beyond that, there also were ballots for both the public and judges.

Judges Choice

Novelty: Petit Nosh

Savory: Calle Tropical

Peoples Choice

Novelty: Blueberries and Lace

Savory: Bold Coast Lobster Co.

Turnout Was Incredible

Couple buying pasta from food truck at outdoor market Kritchanut loading...

For really what was the first incredible weekend of the year temperature-wise, people chose to spend their days walking around the New York State Fairgrounds, and a great choice indeed. Lines were long for nearly all food trucks, some of which seemed to go on forever.

If you didn't get a chance to check out the Food Truck Battle this past Saturday, May 14th, you can still check out loads of food trucks in one place each week in Central New York. Every Wednesday over 20 food trucks gather at The Great Northern Mall in Syracuse. Read more about that here.

Get our free mobile app

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America