Over 50 Local Food Trucks Gathering In Syracuse This Weekend
So many options and only one day, will you be going?
50+ Food Trucks Battle
In fact, this food truck battle is being touted as the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. If food trucks are your jam, you'll want to get in the car and head to the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse this weekend.
Keep scrolling to see a full list of food trucks on site.
One Day Only
On May 14th you'll be able to have some tasty food from local food trucks from 11 am to 10 pm.
More Than Just Food
While of course having over 50 area food trucks on-site is surely the reason you're going, there will be so much more happening. Live music will be played at a few different locations throughout the grounds, including Chevy Court.
Beyond the music, there are going to be craft vendors displaying goods this weekend too.
Worried About Getting Stuffed Too Quick?
The food trucks offer up a little solution for that, little portions. Food samples will be offered for a lower price that way you can check out a variety of foods from different trucks.
Which Food Trucks Will Be There?
- Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
- Theo Petros Food Truck
- The Bacon Bomb
- Carvel DeWitt
- Exhale Café and Bakeshop
- Wolf’s Patio Pizza
- Mamacitas
- It's A Utica Thing!
- MELT
- Callé Tropical
- Funk 'n Waffles
- Birdsong Cafe
- Byblos Street Grill
- Driftwood BBQ
- Cafe Jarosz
- Glazed & Confused
- Petit Nosh
- Sarita's
- Bob Barkers Famous Hotdogs and Coneys
- Liehs & Steigerwald On Wheels
- Blueberries and Lace
- Ma & Pa's Kettle Corn Fair Trailer
- The Spud Shack
- The Bite Box
- Yum Yum Shack
- Oompa Loompyas
- Henry’s Hen House
- Skippy's Soft Serve
- Skippy's Sweet Treats
- The Baked Potato Express
- Cue Dogs
- Via Napoli Express Inc.
- Bay Vista Taqueria
- Macarollin'
- Ali Baba "Gyros & Tacos"
- Food Rescue
- Silo Food Truck
- Elm Street Tacos
- Rob's Al Dente Mobile
- Silver Street Rd. Kettlecorn Co.
- Bold Coast Lobster Co.
- Tonzi’s Catering
- The Angry Pig BBQ
- Herlihy Smokehouse & Grill
- Elbita’s Cocina
- Waffle Overload
- PB&J’s Lunch Box
- Pebbles (Morgans Cereal Bar)
- Limp Lizard
- Kona Ice of Genesee Valley
- Barlows Concessions
- Carnivorous
- Fair Deli
- Balkan Street Food
Quite a lot of options to choose from. For more info on the Food Truck Battle along with admission pricing, click here.
