Over 50 Local Food Trucks Gathering In Syracuse This Weekend

So many options and only one day, will you be going?

50+ Food Trucks Battle

Photo by Arturo Rey on Unsplash Photo by Arturo Rey on Unsplash loading...

In fact, this food truck battle is being touted as the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history. If food trucks are your jam, you'll want to get in the car and head to the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse this weekend.

Keep scrolling to see a full list of food trucks on site.

One Day Only

Group of friends at summer festival jacoblund loading...

On May 14th you'll be able to have some tasty food from local food trucks from 11 am to 10 pm.

More Than Just Food

513887051 Artistan loading...

While of course having over 50 area food trucks on-site is surely the reason you're going, there will be so much more happening. Live music will be played at a few different locations throughout the grounds, including Chevy Court.

Beyond the music, there are going to be craft vendors displaying goods this weekend too.

Worried About Getting Stuffed Too Quick?

Chef preparing tacos alexsalcedo loading...

The food trucks offer up a little solution for that, little portions. Food samples will be offered for a lower price that way you can check out a variety of foods from different trucks.

Which Food Trucks Will Be There?

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Theo Petros Food Truck

The Bacon Bomb

Carvel DeWitt

Exhale Café and Bakeshop

Wolf’s Patio Pizza

Mamacitas

It's A Utica Thing!

MELT

Callé Tropical

Funk 'n Waffles

Birdsong Cafe

Byblos Street Grill

Driftwood BBQ

Cafe Jarosz

Glazed & Confused

Petit Nosh

Sarita's

Bob Barkers Famous Hotdogs and Coneys

Liehs & Steigerwald On Wheels

Blueberries and Lace

Ma & Pa's Kettle Corn Fair Trailer

The Spud Shack

The Bite Box

Yum Yum Shack

Oompa Loompyas

Henry’s Hen House

Skippy's Soft Serve

Skippy's Sweet Treats

The Baked Potato Express

Cue Dogs

Via Napoli Express Inc.

Bay Vista Taqueria

Macarollin'

Ali Baba "Gyros & Tacos"

Food Rescue

Silo Food Truck

Elm Street Tacos

Rob's Al Dente Mobile

Silver Street Rd. Kettlecorn Co.

Bold Coast Lobster Co.

Tonzi’s Catering

The Angry Pig BBQ

Herlihy Smokehouse & Grill

Elbita’s Cocina

Waffle Overload

PB&J’s Lunch Box

Pebbles (Morgans Cereal Bar)

Limp Lizard

Kona Ice of Genesee Valley

Barlows Concessions

Carnivorous

Fair Deli

Balkan Street Food

Quite a lot of options to choose from. For more info on the Food Truck Battle along with admission pricing, click here.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America