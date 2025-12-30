Good & Bad News: 2025’s Top Utica, Rome, Mohawk Valley Stories

Here are the biggest news stories of 2025 for Utica, Rome and the Mohawk Valley as reported by WIBX, which just so happened to celebrate its centennial in December.

Some of the stories were very positive, like when the world renowned greek yogurt leader, Chobani, announced it would build a 2 (m) million square foot natural food manufacturing plant on the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome. Since their initial announcement, the project has grown and is currently underway. Meanwhile, the Oneida Indian Nation is ahead of schedule in their massive $370 (m) expansion expected to open in 2026, instead of 2027. The work will make the Turning Stone Resort and Casino New York's largest convention center outside the Javitz Center in New York City.

There were also tragic stories that consumed the news cycle in 2025, which included weather and an unacceptable outbreak of inmate deaths at two local State Prisons that resulted in the beating death of two inmates, and the indictment of several local corrections officers.

Weather was also a big part of 2025 when a long stretch during late winter when record-breaking snow didn't seem to stop, ultimately delivering several feet throughout Upstate New York, especially in Northern Oneida County which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage following large building roof collapses. The destruction affected homes, farms, and fire houses, among other large structures.

Nationally, it was politics, war, immigration, healthcare, affordability and President Donald Trump's second term that overpowered the top stories of the day. While each of these topics weighed heavily on Central New York residents, it's said politics is local - and that traditionally seems to hold true when it comes to local news.

Much of this local news was reported and talked about on our morning radio show, Keeler in the Morning, which will begin its 14th year on WIBX on January 5, 2026. While my program's tenure is a drop in the bucket when it comes to the previous 87 years - we will have the unique responsibility of taking WIBX into its second century of broadcast history - one that with the onslaught of new technology - is clouded with many questions surrounding the future of traditional media. Our medium has faced predicted demise several times over the last 60 or so years, yet we've found a way to refuel and remain relevant. My hope is that in the coming year we are able to find that "secret sauce" that keeps it all growing and that maybe this year, the stories will be just as big and interesting, but with much less tragedy. My fingers are crossed.

So, here are the Top Local News Stories of 2025 that garnered the largest number of local clicks and views over the last 12 months, and prompted the most discussion in our small but special corner of the world.

1. Chobani Coming to Rome

CHOBANI TO OPEN PLANT IN ROME, NY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY

2. Kaitlyn Conley is freed by Oneida County Court

Kaitlyn Conley embraces family after being set free in Oneida County Court. (Photo by Andrew Derminio / WIBX)

3. Tragedy in Clark Mills - Tornado Strikes - 2 Children 1 Adult Killed

The horrific scene following the early morning June 22, 2025 tornado that struck Clark Mills, NY. A large tree can be seen literally splitting the home in half. The tragedy took the lives of two 6-year-old Clinton Elementary students. Photo by Nancy L. Ford for TSM.

4. Police Surround Sangertown Square Mall After Shots Ring Out

Shots fired and active shooter at Sangertown Square in New Hartford Saturday, March 1, 2025. (PHOTO BY NANCY L. FORD for TSM)

5. Two Inmates Beaten to Death in Local State-Run Prisons - COs to Face Trial

Video of Inmate Robert Brooks on the night he died at Marcy Correctional Facility in Marcy, NYC on December 9, 2024. Six COs have been charged with murder. (Permission granted Screenshot of video provided by the NYS AG Office)

Inmate Beatings at Marcy Prisons.

Verdict in from Brooks Trial

Mid-StateCorrections Officers charged in Inmate Death

Corrections Officers Believe Lax Rules Mandated from Albany Have Led to Inmate Violence

6. Elise Stefanik's Collapse in 2025: From 3rd Most Powerful Republican, to Ambassador to the UN, Gov. of New York, to Retirement

House Republican Conference Elects New Chair To Replace Liz Cheney Alex Wong, Getty Images

By December, she announced she was leaving the race for Governor, and in surprising fashion, announced she wouldn't seek reelection in 2026.

7. Election Day 2026 is a Big Day for Democrats

Democrats win big in November election, County Republicans Denounce GOP County Chairman Ken Roser

8. Heavy Snowfall Creates Natural Disaster in Upstate NY

Courtesy Volunteer Fire Company of Western

9. Governor Hochul's Electric Mandate Seems to Fizzle in 2025

New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, speaks during a news conference today highlighting concerns with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). Pictured behind Sen. Griffo, from left to right: Tom Heiland, president of Utica Mack, Inc., HEP Leasing LLC, Marcy Hydraulics; Greg Sacco; Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-C-New Hartford; Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy; and James Cheyne, Town of Marcy highway superintendent and president of the Oneida County Highway Superintendents Association. credit: Senator Joe Griffo

10. WIBX Celebrates 100 years

WIBX courtesy of the Oneida County Historical Society.

WIBX Turned 100 Years win December 5, 2025

Bonus. Panhandlers on the Streets and Squatters.

Panhandlers and squatters became a problem in 2025 for local municipalities.

Bonus. Some stories Wouldn't Have Made the Light of Day, Had they not Included a Current and Former Mayor of Oneida County's 2nd largest city: Lanigan vs. Brown

Bonus. 2024-25 NCAA Men's Division III Frozen Four Hockey Championships in Utica - Pioneers vs. Hobart

Utica and Hamilton College made it deep into the NCAA tournament in 2025. Utica would lose a heartbreaker to Hobart at Utica's NEXUS Center. The Utica Women were also in the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, what a representation for Division III College Basketball in March of 2025 as MVCC played Herkimer County Community College in the National Championship game. MVCC defeated Herkimer, at Herkimer, 58-51 for the NJCAA National Championship.

