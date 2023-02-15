Looking Unlikely the Bills Will Re-Sign These Key Players

The off-season is here for the Buffalo Bills and it's not exactly the same feeling as the last few off-seasons.

One reason for that is the way the season ended, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. It was a blowout loss and made Bills fans give a long, hard look at the roster and the necessary changes that need to be made. It was a far different feeling after the two playoff losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, where fans knew the Bills were mostly fine.

Get our free mobile app

However, the roster needs changes and mainly on offense. Wide receiver and offensive line are the two positions many fans want to see addressed, but the Bills have a problem with the salary cap.

The Bills have roughly $20 million over the cap, which means most of their pending free agents will not be coming back. General manager Brandon Beane will have to be nifty with restructures to get enough cap room just to sign draft picks and sign a handful of free agents.

Safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Devin Singletary will be free agents on March 15th at 4 pm, which is when other teams can sign them.

Spotrac has Poyer and Edmunds' market value at $11 million but it's likely both players get more per year, especially Edmunds, who could command $20 million per season. Singletary's market value is $5.6 million.

Here are other pending free agents:

Rodger Saffold

Tyler Matakevich

Jordan Phillips

Shaq Lawson

Case Keenum

Jamison Crowder

David Quessenberry

Taiwan Jones

Sam Martin

Greg Van Roten

Jake Kumerow

Dean Marlowe

Tommy Sweeney

Jaquan Johnson

Some players would need to be back on discounts -- that's really the only way the Bills could make it work, and try and make other additions to the roster.

Jordan Poyer is likely gone and so is Devin Singletary. Edmunds, by all accounts, would be the player of the three the Bills would want to keep...but with what Edmunds will command on the open market, Beane has his work cut out for him.

Four Bills Players Who Could Leave Buffalo in 2023/2024 Four players that Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane will have to make decisions on.

22 Famous Buffalo Sports Phrases Every Die-Hard Bills and Sabres Fan Knows Being a sports fan in Buffalo is sometimes like knowing a different language. Here are 22 of our favorite Buffalo sports phrases you already know if you're a huge fan! And if you're new here, here's how to catch up.