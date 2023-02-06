Star Wide Receiver May Be Cut and the Bills Should Go After Him

We still have the Super Bowl to get through, before the NFL off-season gets fully underway.

The NFL Scouting Combine will start at the end of the month and then we get to the start of free agency, which is always a crazy time for football fans.

The Buffalo Bills have some needs on their roster and have to worry about trying to keep their own pending free agents, like Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds, Devin Singletary, Case Keenum and Tyler Matakevich.

The Bills will also be tight against the salary cap, which is something general manager Brandon Beane brought up in his season-ending press conference in January.

If you ask most Bills fans, they will say that wide receiver and offensive line are huge needs for next season. The Bills could get cheap options in the NFL Draft and it seems likely the Bills address both at that time, but what about a potential prized free agent (or two).

According to Daniel Popper of The Atheltic, the Los Angeles Chargers are likely to cut wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Gerald Everett, due to salary cap reasons.

The Bills should be all over this if Allen and Everett are released, but the Bills also have cap worries. Spotrac projects the Bills at $20 million over the salary cap and that's without re-signing their own pending free agents.

The Chargers cap space (or lack thereof) is very similar at $22 million over the cap.

It feels very likely that Beane will have to restructure contracts like Josh Allen, Von Miller, Matt Milano and/or Tre'Davious White, just to make sure they have enough to sign a couple free agents and their own draft picks.

Keenan Allen missed seven games in 2022 due to injury and will be 31 years old by the summer.

The Bills should at least put the call in if Allen and Everett are in fact, cut.

