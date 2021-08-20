Bills Mafia Tailgate Sauce To Benefit Buffalo Children’s Hospital
Hey Buffalo Bills fans, you can now get you own wing sauce!
The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have teamed up with Oishei’s Children’s Hospital in Buffalo to create Bills Mafia Tailgate Sauce.
Bills Mafia Tailgate Sauce comes in hot, mild and BBQ flavors, and is currently on shelves at Wegmans locations in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.
Proceeds from the Bills Mafia Tailgate Sauce go straight to the Patricia Allen Foundation, which directly supports Oishei's pediatric critical care team.
"Bills Mafia Tailgate sauce will be a great addition to football parties across Western New York, while benefiting the important work taking place at Oishei Children's Hospital," said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment Sr. Vice President of Business Development. "We're proud to partner with Wegmans on several upcoming community initiatives, including the opportunity to support Oishei Children's Hospital with these delicious sauces."
Last November, Buffalo Bills fans rallied to support quarterback Josh Allen following his grandmother’s death by donating to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in her honor, donating over $1 in a month.