Bills Fans Support Grieving Allen With Charitable Donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills fans have rallied to support quarterback Josh Allen following his grandmother’s death by donating more than $200,000 to a children's hospital in her honor.

The Oishei Children’s Hospital announced the latest total on its Twitter account two days after coach Sean McDermott revealed the news of Patricia Allen’s death following a 44-34 win over Seattle.

The donations come as the hospital celebrates its third anniversary at its downtown home.

A number of the donations have come in at $17 each in honor of the quarterback’s jersey number.