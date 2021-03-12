Bills Re-Sign Starting Linebacker Milano To 4-Year Contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract less than a week before the starter was eligible to become a free agent.

The signing comes a day after the Bills freed up more than $14.4 million in space under the salary cap by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Milano had been preparing to test free agency, which opens Wednesday, after believing the Bills wouldn’t be able to match offers he anticipated attracting on the open market.

The 26-year-old Milano has been a starter since the second half of his rookie season in 2017.

