Bills Favored to Win the Super Bowl and the Numbers Are Shocking

The Buffalo Bills are 5-1 and gearing up for their week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills sit alone at the top of the AFC East; a half-game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs at 5-2, although the Bills hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with them after their week 6 win in Kansas City.

The Bills also hold the tiebreakers over the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, who are the third and fourth seeds in the AFC standings.

The Bills entered the 2022 regular season as favorites to win the Super Bowl and of course, that has not changed, but now we have percentage chances for the Bills to win the conference and the Super Bowl in February.

Ben Baldwin, who is known as Computer Cowboy on Twitter and helps monitor football analytics across the league, posted the updated stats on odds for teams to win the conference and the Super Bowl.

The Bills have a shocking 37 percent chance to win the conference (not only being number one in the standings, but winning the AFC in the playoffs) and even a more shocking change of 25 percent to win the Super Bowl.

After just seven weeks.

The next closest team in the AFC is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have a 10 percent chance to win the Super Bowl. The Bills pretty much have twice as good as odds to win the conference and the Super Bowl as the Chiefs. That's ridiculous after just seven weeks.

The Bills schedule looks easy to most fans but the New York Jets provide a wild card, with how good their defense is, on their way to a 5-2 record.

