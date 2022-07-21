Downtown Binghamton Celebrates Completion of Massive Mural

The finishing touches are being applied to a five-story mural on a building in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
Danae Brissonnet of Quebec and her mother Daphne have been working on the giant public art project for the past three weeks.
Brissonnet used a wide array of colors of paint she mixed specifically for the Binghamton project.
The 3,500-square-foot mural covers the south side of the building that is home to the Rathskeller pub.
According to a news release issued by Broome County government, building owner Chrissy Pasquale-Urso has been enthusiastic about the project. She said she "thought Danae's whimsical and colorful aesthetic would be the perfect fit for our wall that welcomes residents and visitors to the downtown area."
A mural dedication to celebrate the project is scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Brissonnet said she and her mom plan to return to Canada after they complete the Binghamton project. She said she expects to travel to the Detroit area next month to work a community mural there.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.comor (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNowon Twitter.
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.
Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.