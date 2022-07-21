Downtown Binghamton Celebrates Completion of Massive Mural

The finishing touches are being applied to a five-story mural on a building in the heart of downtown Binghamton.

Danae Brissonnet of Quebec and her mother Daphne have been working on the giant public art project for the past three weeks.

Brissonnet used a wide array of colors of paint she mixed specifically for the Binghamton project.

Daphne Brissonnet was working on a mural from a lift high above State Street on July 21, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Daphne Brissonnet was working on a mural from a lift high above State Street on July 21, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

The 3,500-square-foot mural covers the south side of the building that is home to the Rathskeller pub.

According to a news release issued by Broome County government, building owner Chrissy Pasquale-Urso has been enthusiastic about the project. She said she "thought Danae's whimsical and colorful aesthetic would be the perfect fit for our wall that welcomes residents and visitors to the downtown area."

The nearly-completed mural at 92 State Street on July 21, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) The nearly-completed mural at 92 State Street on July 21, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

A mural dedication to celebrate the project is scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Brissonnet said she and her mom plan to return to Canada after they complete the Binghamton project. She said she expects to travel to the Detroit area next month to work a community mural there.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or (607) 545-2250. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

