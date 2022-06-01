Binghamton West Side Residents Steamed by Tree “Hacking” Crews

Some people who live on the West Side of Binghamton are upset by the way utility workers have been conducting tree trimming operations.

Crews from O'Connell Electric Company have been busy in neighborhoods off Riverside Drive in recent weeks removing limbs and branches from overhead utility lines.

One resident called WNBF Radio's Binghamton Now program Tuesday to complain about the activity.

A recently "trimmed" tree on Oak Street in Binghamton. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The caller said the tree crews "are destroying the looks of Binghamton." He specifically criticized NYSEG for the recent work along West Side streets. But NYSEG spokeswoman Kelly Packard said the work now underway is not being done for the electric utility.

Trucks from O'Connell Electric Company - which is based near Rochester - were observed doing tree-trimming work Tuesday.

Jason Tornillo of O'Connell Electric said he had received other inquiries about his company's operations in Binghamton. But he would provide no information about the firm's activities. He said: "No comment until I get all the facts."

Trucks from O'Connell Electric Company in Binghamton on May 31, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The caller who expressed displeasure with the tree trimming work said "they're butchering the trees!" He said crews "came and destroyed" two of his 50-year-old oak trees. He said "there's nothing left of them." He said "the neighbors are up in arms... It's just a total hack job."

In the past, West Side residents have been angered with the methods employed by workers hired by NYSEG to trim trees in an effort to reduce future power outages.

