Birthday Parade for Local Woman’s 100th Birthday at The Grand Utica

These days, things aren't quite like they used to be.

You can bet 100-year-old Edith Morse could tell quite a few stories about the societal changes she's seen in her century of living. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions we're living through today, Edith's 100th birthday celebration on Thursday was unlike the 99 she had celebrated before. But, it did come complete with a birthday parade outside of The Grand in Utica where she lives, along with a proclamation from Mayor Robert Palmieri.

Unfortunately, because of those restrictions, her son David was unable to enter the facility to celebrate mom's special day directly. He had to stay outside, but did get to see his mother through a window and speak with her on the phone.

Edith Morse 100th birthday at The Grand Utica (Jeff Monaski, WIBX 950)

Edith's Birthday Parade included city police and fire vehicles, and several of The Grand's staff members who care for her at the facility.

