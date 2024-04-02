8 Free Boat Launch Locations in Upstate New York

Even with more winter weather in the forecast avid boaters and fisherman are counting down the moments for when they can launch their watercraft into the lake, river or pond of their choosing.

Here in Central New York, more specifically Oneida and Herkimer Counties, we have an incredible number of bodies of water. However you'd like to use those streams, rivers and lakes are up to you but we can certainly inform you of an easy way to access them by boat. Here are 8 free boat launches available for you to utilize and where you can find them.

1. Frankfort Marina

Parking Spots for 15 cars and trailers

Accessible Fishing Dock Available

Municipal Launch

Invasive Species Include: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel

2. Little Falls Launch

This is an access point for the Mohawk River/Barge Canal in Little Falls. There are several access points to the river throughout the area.

Parking Spots for 20 cars and trailers

Municipal Launch

Invasive Species Include: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel

3. Rotary Park in Little Falls

Here is a second Little Falls location to access the Mohawk River/Barge Canal. This is the launch at Rotary Park. This launch is a slightly larger location.

Parking Spots for 25 cars

Municipal Launch

Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel

4. Ilion Marina

The Ilion Marina is also an access point for boaters and anglers to the Mohawk River. This is another popular launch site due to the accommodations for motorists.

Parking Spots for 20 cars and 6 cars with trailers

Municipal Launch

Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel

5. Stillwater Boat Launch

This launch is located in the Town of Webb with access to the Stillwater Reservoir. This is very user friendly as there are

Parking Spots for 30 cars and trailers

DEC Launch Site

Invasive Species: Variable Leaf Milfoil

6. Delta Lake State Park

One of the favorite summer stops for people who love the lakes, water sports and fishing is Delta Lake. Luckily, Delta Lake State Park offers camping, a beach and a hard surface boat launch! It offers

Parking is available for 70 cars and trailers

Launch managed by the NYS Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil

7. Rome Launch

This location is the only hard surface launch for access to the Mohawk River in Oneida County.

Parking spots available for 30 cars and trailers

Municipal Launch

Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut and Zebra Mussel

8. Verona Beach State Park

Much like the Delta Lake State Park launch, Verona State Park launch offers a boat load of convenience, pun intended. This launch allows access to Oneida Lake.

Parking spots available for 49 cars with trailers and 24 additional cars alone

Launch maintained by the NYS Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Invasive Species: Eurasian Watermilfoil, Water Chestnut, Curly-leaf Pondweed, Starry Stonewort and Zebra Mussel

Fishing Season is officially underway as of April 1st. Much like taking care of state parks for the purposes of camping and picnicking, it is essential for you to make sure you clean up after yourself. Always take it out if you take it in and leave it cleaner than what you found it. It will ensure our parks, launched and bodies of water continues to stay pristine. Happy Boating and have a great summer!

